Man in Erode district trampled to death by wild elephant

November 11, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - ERODE

A 46-year-old worker, who was on his way to milk a cow, near the reserve forest of the Bhavanisagar Forest Range, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Bhavanisagar police said Chinna Rangan alias Sendan of Indira Nagar in Kothamangalam was on his way to a farm, on a bicycle. At 4.50 a.m., a wild elephant ventured out of the forest and attacked him. He suffered injuries, but managed to raised an alarm. Neighbours took him to the government hospital in Sathyamangalam where he was declared dead.

A case was registered and an inquiry is on.

