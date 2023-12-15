ADVERTISEMENT

Man in Dharmapuri sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

December 15, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The 42-year-old had killed a relative whom he suspected of having an affair with his wife

M. Sabari

A 42-year-old man of Dharmapuri district was sentenced to life imprisonment, on Thursday, December 14, 2023 for murdering his relative in a dispute.

Eshwaran (42), a resident of Vidivelli Nagar near Bommidi in Dharmapuri district, was a casual labourer. His wife was Sangeetha. Eshwaran suspected his wife was in a relationship with his relative Muniappan (35) of the same locality, and quarreled with him regularly. On July 10, 2022, Muniappan went to the local Mariamman temple, and at that time, a quarrel erupted between Eshwaran and Muniappan. During the quarrel, Eshwaran stabbed Muniappan with a knife, and Muniappan died without responding to the treatment at the Dharmapuri Government Hospital later. The Bommidi police registered a case, arrested Eshwaran, and remanded him in prison.

The trial of the case was held at the Dharmapuri district additional sessions court, and on December 14, the court found the accused person guilty, awarded life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000.

