Man in Coimbatore seeks T.N. government’s help to bring son’s body from U.K. to India

February 21, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The victim, Vignesh Pattabi Raman, died in a road accident in the U.K. earlier this month

The Hindu Bureau

A man in Coimbatore has sought the State government’s help, to bring the body of his son, who was recently killed in an accident in the U.K., back to India.

Pattabi Raman, a resident of Rangabashyan Nagar, IOB Colony, Marudhamalai, has petitioned Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils seeking their help in the transportation of his son’s body. His application has been endorsed, and forwarded to the Indian High Commission in London.

His son, Vigensh Pattabi Raman was employed at Destination Foods Limited (Vels South Indian Kitchen and Bar) for the past four years. He died in a road accident on February 14, 2024 and is survived by his wife Ramya Radhakrishnan.

