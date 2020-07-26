Man in Coimbatore arrested for circulating child pornographic content on social media

The Chettipalayam police in Coimbatore on Saturday arrested a 48-year-old man on charges of circulating child pornographic content on social media.

C.T. Sunilkumar, a native of Kerala, was arrested based on information shared by the Cyber Tipline monitoring facility at the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The police said that Sunilkumar was staying at Ambal Nagar, near Malumichampatty. He was working in a canteen at the airport here. Coimbatore district (rural) police had received an alert from the Cyber Tipline monitoring cell of NCRB through State police channels, stating that the accused had uploaded child pornographic content on social media.

The police apprehended him by tracking the location and the IP address of his mobile phone, using which he had circulated the pornographic content. It was found that the accused had circulated child pornography videos from his Facebook account on May 2, 2019.

Sunilkumar was arrested for offences under Sections 67 A and 67 B of the Information Technology Act, 2000, read with 15 (i) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The mobile phone was seized.

Sunilkumar was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.