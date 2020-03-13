Man immolated by gang dies

A building contractor, who was immolated by an unidentified gang, died on Thursday.
According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kandhasami (45) from Jeeva Nagar near Sendamangalam here.
On Wednesday, while Kandhasami was sleeping in the verandah, the gang poured petrol over him and by the time Kandhasami could respond, the gang immolated him.
Kandhasami’s wife and son woke up hearing his cry and they doused the fire.
He was rushed to Namakkal government hospital and later to Salem Government Hospital where he died.
The Sendamangalam police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.