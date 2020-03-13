Coimbatore

Man immolated by gang dies

A building contractor, who was immolated by an unidentified gang, died on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kandhasami (45) from Jeeva Nagar near Sendamangalam here.

On Wednesday, while Kandhasami was sleeping in the verandah, the gang poured petrol over him and by the time Kandhasami could respond, the gang immolated him.

Kandhasami’s wife and son woke up hearing his cry and they doused the fire.

He was rushed to Namakkal government hospital and later to Salem Government Hospital where he died.

The Sendamangalam police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.

