Coimbatore

Man held with foreign currencies at Coimbatore airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday apprehended a passenger at the Coimbatore International Airport on charges of attempting to fly to Sharjah with foreign currencies.

A release said that the DRI sleuths intercepted Kokula Kodeeswaran, a native of Kallakurichi, based on specific information. The man attempted to smuggle Saudi riyals, UAE dinars and US dollars, ₹26.62 lakh in total, to Sharjah. The currencies were concealed in his checked-in luggage and the pockets of his trousers. The passenger was arrested for the smuggling attempt.


