ADVERTISEMENT

Man held with elephant tusks in Talavadi block

Published - August 14, 2024 05:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The pair of tusks recovered from a man at Pasakkuttai village in Talavadi block in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department and Anti-Naxal Squad, in a joint operation, arrested a man in Pasakkuttai village, Thingalur panchayat, Talavadi block, and recovered a pair of elephant tusks on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that two tusks were being offered for sale, Forest Department staff, posing as prospective buyers, contacted the accused, P. Duraisamy, who asked them to visit his village at 1 a.m. to finalise the price. At his house, Duraisamy showed them the tusks, which he had concealed at the rear of his property, at which point he was apprehended. The staff recovered the tusks and took him to the division office.

An inquiry is ongoing to determine whether Duraisamy removed the tusks from an already deceased elephant or if he killed the animal for this purpose. Officials suspect the involvement of a gang in the operation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US