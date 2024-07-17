GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held with country-made bombs near Coimbatore

Published - July 17, 2024 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man from Pooluvapatti near Coimbatore was arrested on Wednesday on charges of possessing two country-made bombs that are used by poachers to hunt wild animals.

Officials said that the crude explosive was found at the house of Ramasamy at Vellimedu in Pooluvapatti.

Forest Department staff from Madukkarai range, and Pooluvapatti Village Administrative Officer Gomathy searched the residence of Ramasamy based on specific information on Wednesday. They recovered two country-made bombs and informed the Alandurai police.

According to Alandurai Sub-Inspector Kaviarasu, the accused was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

