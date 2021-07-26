Man held with arrack

Udhagamandalam

26 July 2021 23:49 IST

The Kamanaickenpalayam police on Monday arrested a man on charges of transporting illicitly distilled arrack near Palladam in Tiruppur district on Monday.

The police said S. Sundhararaj (36) was travelling on his two-wheeler on Karadivavi Road when the police stopped him for a vehicle check.

The police found six litres of illicitly distilled arrack in his vehicle, following which they informed the Sulthanpet police in Coimbatore district.

The police searched his residence in Sulthanpet and found over 70 litres of fermented wash.

As per investigations, the accused had allegedly worked in a radio station previously and was running a YouTube channel. The police booked him under sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act and seized the contraband along with the two-wheeler, the police said.

Man arrested for murder

The Upper Coonoor police on Monday arrested a man on charges of murdering a senior citizen near Coonoor here. Police sources said Natarajan (68), who was said to be a DMK member, and his neighbour Muthukumar (65) were involved in sale of vegetables. On Sunday evening, the two allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation and Muthukumar attacked Natarajan on his head, causing his death due to excessive bleeding. His body was autopsied at the Government Lawley Hospital in Coonoor, the sources said. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.