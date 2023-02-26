Man held with ₹62 lakhs in unaccounted cash at Salem new bus stand

February 26, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Salem

The police, on Saturday, seized ₹62 lakhs in unaccounted cash from a man at the Salem new bus stand.

The police said that they found a man struggling to walk with a heavy bag at the bus stand. On suspicion, they checked the bag and found the money. The man, identified by the police as Balakrishnan (60) of Kumanankuttai near Perundurai in Erode district, was taken to the Pallapatti police station. The man claimed that he was in to real estate business and was also supplying jewellery to small shops. But, he did not have any supporting documents for the money that was in the bag. The police handed him over to the Income Tax Department. Further investigation is on.