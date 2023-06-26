Man held with 25 kg of sandalwood near Coimbatore

June 26, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man who allegedly procured sandalwood from the forest. The arrested has been identified as Ponnusamy, a resident of Mavuthampathy near Navakkarai in Coimbatore district. The K.G. Chavady police searched Ponnusamy’s house on Sunday based on the specific information that he had been procuring and selling sandalwood. The police found 25 kg of sandalwood from his house and later handed him over to the Forest Department. The investigation by the Forest Department found out that Ponnusamy had sourced the sandalwood through a few others from forest areas falling under the Madukkarai forest range. He had allegedly been selling sandalwood to buyers in Kerala. Further investigation to trace the aides of Ponnusamy was on.

