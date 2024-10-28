ADVERTISEMENT

Man held with 20 kg ganja

Published - October 28, 2024 07:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly possessing 20 kg of ganja on Sunday night.

During a vehicle check on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway near Perundurai, police intercepted a car and discovered packets of ganja in two bags worth ₹2.80 lakh. The driver, identified as Iyappan alias Mani from Bhavani, informed the police that he was on his way to sell the ganja to workers at the Sipcot premises. The police confiscated the ganja and the car. Iyappan was arrested, presented in court, and subsequently lodged in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US