Man held with 20 kg ganja

Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly possessing 20 kg of ganja on Sunday night.

During a vehicle check on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway near Perundurai, police intercepted a car and discovered packets of ganja in two bags worth ₹2.80 lakh. The driver, identified as Iyappan alias Mani from Bhavani, informed the police that he was on his way to sell the ganja to workers at the Sipcot premises. The police confiscated the ganja and the car. Iyappan was arrested, presented in court, and subsequently lodged in prison.

