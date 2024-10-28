GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held with 20 kg ganja

Published - October 28, 2024 07:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly possessing 20 kg of ganja on Sunday night.

During a vehicle check on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway near Perundurai, police intercepted a car and discovered packets of ganja in two bags worth ₹2.80 lakh. The driver, identified as Iyappan alias Mani from Bhavani, informed the police that he was on his way to sell the ganja to workers at the Sipcot premises. The police confiscated the ganja and the car. Iyappan was arrested, presented in court, and subsequently lodged in prison.

Published - October 28, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.