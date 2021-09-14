Man held with 1,200 kg ration rice in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

The Civil Supplies CID wing of the police on Monday arrested a man with 1,200 kg rice meant to be distributed through ration shops.

A release said U. Rajeevkumar of Kurumbapalayam was held with the stock of ration rice during a patrol in Arasur area. The accused had been selling rice to guest workers after sourcing them at very low prices from people at Arasur and nearby areas. He was remanded in judicial custody, said the release.

Man found dead

A 58-year-old man was found dead in the water sump in his residence on Sunday. The police said R. Soundarrajan of Ramachandra Layout on Raja Annamalai Road was found inside the tank by his wife at 6. 45 a.m. on Sunday. He was dead when taken out. The police suspect that the man could have slipped into the tank.

