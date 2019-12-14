Man held under POCSO Act

The police arrested a man on charges of molesting a 13-year-old girl here on Friday. The accused, Raju (55), a native of Rajasthan, was arrested based on a complaint from the victim’s parents, the police said.

The All Women Police (West) booked him under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

Detained under Goondas Act

A man, who was arrested in November for threatening a person with knife in train, was detained under Goondas Act on Friday. In a release, the police said Divakar was detained as per orders from Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan.

Currently remanded in Coimbatore Central Prison, the accused was a history-sheeter with 10 cases filed by the Government Railway Police in Chennai, Tiruchi, Nagapattinam and Tiruppur, the release said.

Tiruppur

Three members of Tamil Puligal Katchi, who were involved in hurling stones at a government bus in Dharapuram, were detained under Goondas Act on Friday.

The police said that Naveenkumar (21), Ondiveeran (50) and Vadivel (36) indulged in stone pelting that resulted in the injury of a person.

Elderly couple ends life

Bodies of an elderly couple, who jumped into the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project canal on Thursday, were retrieved in Kamanaickenpalayam on Friday. The police said that Kalimuthu (85) and his wife Subbathal (80) were suffering from health aliments and jumped into the canal when they visited a hospital in Senjeri, Sulthanpet, in Coimbatore district.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.