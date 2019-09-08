Man held under POCSO Act

A 27-year-old man was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on charges of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Dharapuram on Friday. According to the police, the accused Subramani and the victim were working in a construction site in Kundadam. The accused abducted her on September 1 after work and sexually abused her, police said. The accused was remanded in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison.

Man held after wife commits suicide

Police arrested a man for abetment of suicide, after his wife made her three children to consume poison in Gudalur in Udhagamandalam on Saturday.

The accused Murugan was arrested by the police after investigations. The woman Vanitha (34) died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday; her 11-year-old son and two daughters aged 9 and 7 were out of danger. The accused was remanded in judicial custody at Coimbatore prison on Saturday.