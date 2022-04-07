Man held under POCSO Act in Salem

The Salem Town All Women Police detained a 23-year-old man for threatening a minor girl and swindling money.

According to the police, the man from Kalakuruchi, while visiting Salem recently, befriended a 15-year-old girl who is a relative of the accused. He lured the girl to send him her nude photographs. The accused allegedly threatened the girl that he would release the photos in social media and demanded money from her. The girl gave him ₹1.70 lakh that she took from home without the knowledge of her parents. When he continued to threaten the girl for money, she informed her parents.

Based on her parents’ complaint, the All Women police registered a case and nabbed the accused under POCSO Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.