Man held on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor near Udumalpet

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested a man on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor at Dhally, near Udumalpet, in the district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Manoj Gautham (26), a native of Deepalapatti in the district, who was married and had two children, had been involved in sexually assaulting a 17-year-old minor who is studying in a private college.

On September 15, the minor went missing from home. Her family lodged a missing person complaint at the Dhally police station. The police traced the minor and on inquiry, the police came to know that Manoj Gautham sexually assaulted her.

The police converted the missing complaint and registered a case under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.