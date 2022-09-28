Man held on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor near Udumalpet

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
September 28, 2022 18:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested a man on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor at Dhally, near Udumalpet, in the district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Manoj Gautham (26), a native of Deepalapatti in the district, who was married and had two children, had been involved in sexually assaulting a 17-year-old minor who is studying in a private college.

On September 15, the minor went missing from home. Her family lodged a missing person complaint at the Dhally police station. The police traced the minor and on inquiry, the police came to know that Manoj Gautham sexually assaulted her.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police converted the missing complaint and registered a case under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app