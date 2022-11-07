Man held on the charges of murder in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 07, 2022 20:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruppur City Police arrested a man on the charges of murdering his wife on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, B. Amirthalingam (39), a native of Chellam Nagar in the city, was working as a daily wage labourer. He was living with his wife A. Chithra (35), who was working in a garment factory near their residence.

She was active in posting video clips on various social media platforms. Amirthalingam warned her not to upload videos on social media.

Meanwhile, she went to Chennai to act in films in supporting roles. When she returned to Tiruppur, a dispute arose between the couple. The neighbours checked her house on Monday morning as the door was not opened for a long time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They found Chithra dead inside the house. Based on an alert, the Tiruppur city police reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased. The body was sent to Tiruppur Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During investigation, the police found that she was murdered by Amirthalingam. The police arrested him on the charges of murder and remanded him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app