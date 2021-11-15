Man held on murder charge

Coimbatore

The death of three men from Pazhaiyur in Coimbatore on Deepavali day took a new turn on Monday after the city police found that a 63-year-old man from the same area murdered them by giving them liquor mixed with cyanide.

N. Rajasekar from Pazhaiyur at Papanaickenpalayam was arrested for the deaths of M. Parthiban (35), and S. Sakthivel (61) from Arunthathiyar Street and A. Muruganandam (57) from Mariamman Kovil Street at Pazhaiyur on November 4.

Preliminary investigation by the police found that the trio fainted and died after consuming an imported whiskey in an abandoned old house in their locality.

The police team headed by Assistant Commissioners of Police R. Vincent and Satheesh Kumar were doubtful that the trio could have died of alcohol overdose as they had consumed only half of the one litre whiskey bottle.

The examination of the visceral samples revealed the presence of cyanide, based on which the two ACPs intensified investigation.

“During further investigation, we found out that Rajasekar gave the trio liquor mixed with cyanide. Though Rajasekar had personal enmity with Muruganandam and targeted him, the latter’s two friends also became victims of the plot,” said Mr. Vincent.

Rajaskar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.