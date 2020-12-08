Man held on murder charge in Coimbatore

The Kinathukadavu police in Coimbatore rural on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man on charges of murdering his cousin.

A. Krishnakumar from S. Mettupalayam near Kinathukadavu was arrested for murdering his cousin B. Nandhakumar (29), also a resident of the same locality.

Police said that Nandhakumar was initially admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital as an accident victim and the fatal assault by Krishnakumar came to light after his death on Sunday.

Nandhakumar had difference of opinion about Krishnakumar’s sexual orientation. Nandhakumar also accused Krishnakumar of spoiling the reputation of the family.

The two had an argument over the same issue at S. Mettupalayam bus station around 7 p.m. on Saturday. In the course of the argument, Krishnakumar assaulted Nandhakumar with a sickle on his head.

Nandhakumar was taken to a polyclinic in the locality from where he was referred to CMCH. The relatives allegedly informed the hospital administration that he was injured in an accident and a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by his father, said the police.

However, Nandhakumar died around 3 p.m. on Sunday. During investigation, police found out that Nandhakumar was injured after being assaulted by his cousin.

Krishnakumar, a driver by profession, later confessed to the police of assaulting his cousin.

Police altered the case and arrested Krishnakumar on Monday.