Man held on cheating charges

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Tiruppur city police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man who siphoned off money from the credit card of a person. The police seized 13 SIM cards and four mobile phones from him.

The arrested has been identified as V. Dinesh, a native of Dadagapatti in Salem. Dinesh called M. Perumal, a resident of RVE Nagar in Tiruppur, over phone a few days ago and introduced himself as an executive from the credit card section of a nationalised bank. He accessed Mr. Perumal’s credit card number, date of expiry, and a one-time password that the latter received through SMS. Mr. Perumal later came to know that ₹ 32,989 was debited from his card.

The CCB team traced Dinesh to a place near the new bus stand in Tiruppur on Sunday, based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Perumal. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.