Man held on charges of attempt to kill daughter in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

15 August 2021 01:01 IST

The Avinashi police on Saturday arrested a man on charges of attempting to murder his 19-year-old daughter at Avinashi in Tiruppur district allegedly for her inter-faith marriage.

According to the police, Priyanka (19) married Mohamed Yasin (25) in July and she had been living in her husband's residence since her parents disapproved of her marriage. On Saturday, she was alone in the house as her husband went to work at a garment company. Her father, R. Pooraja (52), visited her around 2.45 p.m. He allegedly slashed her neck with a paper cutter and fled the spot, the police said.

Based on the information from the neighbours, Yasin and his mother rushed home and took her to the Government Hospital at Avinashi for first aid. She was subsequently referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Her condition was stable, the police said.

On a complaint from her husband, Avinashi police arrested Pooraja and booked him under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded him in judicial custody late on Saturday.