Man held on charge of sexual assault

The All Women Police Station, West, on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl.

The police said that H. Mohammed Wazip, a resident of a colony near South Ukkadam, was arrested based on a complaint filed by the parents of the girl.

According to the police, Wazip, a flour vendor, sexually assaulted the girl from his locality after befriending her. He was arrested under Sections 5 (l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said the police. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Two held with ganja

The Saravanampatti police arrested two men with 3.2 kg of ganja on Tuesday. The arrested have been identified as A. Prakash (51) from Edayarpalayam and M. Sathishkumar (33) from Sivananda Colony.

They were picked up by the police from a place near Chinnavedampatti with the contraband. According to the police, the accused used to peddle ganja to students from educational institutions in Saravanampatti area. They were arrested under various Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded in judicial custody.

