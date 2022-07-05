Man held in Erode for stealing jewellery from train passenger

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday on charges of stealing jewellery and cash, all worth ₹ 8.50 lakh, from a train passenger on May 28.

According to sources, the accused indentified as A. Faizal of Kumaran Nagar at Railway Colony stole an hand bag containing diamond and gold jewellery, mobile phone, wrist watch and a few other articles from Pankaja Nair, a native of Kerala, while she was retuning to Bengaluru in Kochuveli – Mysuru Junction Daily Express from Kottayam.

The woman noticed her baggage missing after the train crossed Erode Railway Junction. After reaching Bengaluru Railway Junction, she lodged a complaint with the railway police. Since the incident took place in Erode Railway Police jurisdiction, the case was transferred to Erode Railway Police on May 19. A special team was formed to nab the accused.

He was nabbed by a patrol team at Goods Shed area and recovered the stolen items.