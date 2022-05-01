Coimbatore

Man held in Erode for posting derogatory video against CM

Erode police have arrested an AIADMK cadre for posting a derogatory video against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condemning the State government’s stand on eight-lane green corridor project.

According to the police, Arthanareshwaran (50) is an AIADMK member and resides with his family near Gobi. He had recently posted a video against CM condemning the State government’s stand on green corridor project and used derogatory language against the CM. The video went viral on social media.

Bunglowpudur police registered a case against Arthanareshwaran and arrested him. He was remanded in judicial custody.


