Man held for wife’s murder

The Saravanampatti police have arrested a 49-year-old man who bludgeoned his wife to death with a cricket bat over a family dispute.

K. Lavendran aka Kumar, a Sri Lankan refugee who lived with his wife and two sons at Gandhima Nagar in Coimbatore, was arrested by a special police team late on Tuesday.

Saravanampatti Inspector N. Thirupathi said that Lavendran was apprehended from Bhavani in Erode district. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, Lavendran did building demolition works for a living and his wife Kavitha (32) worked in a spinning mill at Gandhima Nagar.

One of Kavitha’s relatives, who lived in the same locality, had visited the couple’s house on June 19 and Lavendran had told him that she had left for a friend’s house a week ago after he scolded her for talking to friends over phone frequently. The relative visited the house again on Monday night and found Lavendran beating Kavitha with a cricket bat on head repeatedly. She died on the spot.