Man held for wife’s murder in Namakkal

13 June 2021 23:54 IST

Namakkal district police on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the murder of his wife.

The police identified the deceased as Dharanidevi (25), wife of Sabarinathan from Erode.

According to police, the couple was married a few years ago and quarrelled frequently. On Saturday night, the two were returning to Erode after visiting Dharanidevi’s family in Attur. While they were nearing Kumarapalayam, Sabarinathan allegedly murdered his wife. However, he told the police that his wife was killed by unidentified men, who attacked them and fled with her gold chain.

Namakkal Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur, and West Zone IG R. Sudhakar visited the spot and held inquiries. Kumarapalayam police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.