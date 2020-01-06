Man held for uploading child porn in Facebook

Intensifying crackdown on persons circulating child pornographic contents in social media, Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly shared child pornographic videos on Facebook.

R. Sathyamoorthi, a native of Pothampalayam near Avinashi in Tiruppur, was arrested under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act.

On Saturday, the rural police arrested Renda Basumatary (23) of Asssam, employee of a hardware store on Pollachi - Palakkad Road, for allegedly circulating child pornographic contents using Facebook and Facebook Messenger applications.

The police said Sathyamoorthi was working as driver of an engineering college at Pallapalayam for the last two years.

Sathyamoorthi was nabbed after the Social Media Cell of the rural police found that he uploaded child pornographic videos using his Facebook account on April 29, 2019. The Social Media Cell traced the Internet Protocol (IP) address of Sathyamoorthi's mobile from which the pornographic content was uploaded.

Sulur police arrested him later and seized the mobile phone.