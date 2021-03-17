Coimbatore

Man held for trespass at Coimbatore airport

A guest worker who trespassed into the compound of the Coimbatore International Airport by scaling the wall was arrested here on Tuesday.

M. Mohammed Saddam (29), a native of Kolkata, was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and handed over to the police. Saddam, who works in a bakery near the airport, claimed that he came near the compound wall to attend nature’s call and scaled the wall in search of water. CISF personnel frisked the man, but nothing was found in his possession. The Peelamedu took over his custody. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

