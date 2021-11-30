Man held for threatening MLA

Tiruppur city police on Monday arrested a man on charges of threatening Tiruppur North MLA K.N. Vijeyakumar during the grievance redress meet held at the Collectorate.

According to police sources, Nagakumar from Perumanallur carried a paper with a slogan that allegedly threatened Mr. Vijeyakumar. In his petition, he alleged that the MLA’s interference in a case pertaining to a theft at his house in Perumanallur. The police picked him up from the Collectorate for inquiry, the sources said. He was booked under sections 294(b) (Uttering obscenities) and 506(2) (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and was remanded in judicial custody.

A total of 553 petitions were received by District Collector S. Vineeth from the public during the grievance meet, a press release said.