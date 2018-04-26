Man held for stealing money from ATMs

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the City Police have arrested M. Suresh Kumar (32) of Udayampalayam Main Road, Sowripalayam on charges of stealing ₹7.34 lakh from ATMs between November 2017 and April 2018.

CCB Inspector Kalaiyarasi said he was arrrested based on a complaint filed by M. Jagdeesh, the manager of Secure Value India Ltd., the company where Kumar worked. Suresh Kumar, along with another person, was assigned to refill ATMs by the company. After refilling the money, he returned alone to the ATMs used the key and secret codes that were in his possession and took away cash.

He stole the money in instalments from the ATMs of a nationalised and private bank, Ms. Kalaiyarasi said and added that the fraud came to light when the banks concerned conducted their annual audit.

After finding discrepancies in the amount and suspecting fraud, they checked closed circuit television camera footages of ATMs in and around Masakalipalayam and confirmed the stealing.

She said Kumar was a native of Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore, and had joined the company in 2015.

He had spent the ₹ 7.34 lakh to meet the family expenses as he had just married and set up a family, she added.