Man held for stealing jewellery

Published - August 28, 2024 06:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

City police arrested a man who stole five sovereign gold jewellery from a relative’s house on Tuesday.

Thangamuthu of Thottipalayam Pudur in Modakkurichi taluk, a salesman at a Tasmac outlet, found five sovereigns’ jewellery and some silver items missing from the almirah in his house. However, the almirah and door to his house were not broken. He alerted the Modokurrichi police, who after a probe, found that Thirumanikandan (28), Thangamuthu’s relative residing opposite his house, had stolen the jewellery and pledged them. The police recovered the jewellery, arrested Thirumanikandan, and placed him in prison.

