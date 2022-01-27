Man held for stealing jewellery

COIMBATORE

27 January 2022 19:47 IST

The Singanallur police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man who stole 20 sovereigns of jewellery from the house of an engineer at Ondipudur when the family members were off to the Nilgiris for about 10 days recently.

The arrested has been identified as A. Sudalaikannu of Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district. Sudalaikannu had been doing odd jobs here.

According to police, the inmate of the house Syed Ibrahim initially complained that 29 sovereigns of jewellery were stolen. His wife later admitted that she had pledged nine sovereigns of jewellery without the knowledge of her husband.

A team led by inspector R. Vinod Kumar and P. Selvakumar arrested Sudalaikannu on Thursday and recovered the stolen jewellery. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

The police said that a neighbour of Mr. Ibrahim had also complained that three sovereigns of jewellery were stolen from his house. However, he withdrew the complaint after coming to know that his wife had taken the jewellery along with her when she went to her house in Kerala.