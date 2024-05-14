ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for stealing jewellery and cash 

Published - May 14, 2024 09:20 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old man who allegedly deceived a couple under the guise of performing a religious ritual and absconded with nine sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹66,000 was arrested by the police here on Tuesday.

Shanmugam (72) and his wife Selvi (62), residents of V.V.C.R. Nagar, sought the assistance of their neighbours to conduct religious ceremonies at their home to alleviate frequent illnesses. A neighbour suggested that Perumal from Karungalpalayam was adept at performing rituals and could help alleviate their ailments.

On Sunday, Perumal visited their home and served the couple thorn apple seeds mixed with milk. Subsequently, Shanmugam and Selvi lost consciousness, and Perumal purportedly made off with jewellery and cash stored in their cupboard. The couple’s daughter, residing in Pallipalayam, was alerted to the situation and admitted her parents to the hospital. She discovered the cupboard left open and the valuables missing, and filed a complaint with the Erode Town police.

Following inquiries, the police arrested Perumal, who admitted to the crime. He was subsequently presented before the court and remanded to custody.

