Man held for stealing from train passenger

A man, who stole a bag containing jewellery and cash from a train passenger, was picked up by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) here.

According to sources, the accused identifed as S. Gunasekaran of Katpadi was found moving in suspicious manner on S8 coach of a train running from Jolarpettai Railway Junction to Erode. On seeing RPF personnel, the person entered the toilet and locked the door. The door was opened forcibly and the man was found with a travel bag in which used clothes and an Aadhaar card in the name of a woman was found.

She was identified as a passenger from Chennai travelling in S9 coach. RPF police contacted her and she said that her bag containing six sovereign gold jewellery, ₹11,500 and a mobile phone was missing.

The person was handed over to the GRP along with the bag at Salem Railway Junction.