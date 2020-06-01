Man held for stabbing neighbour to death

COIMBATORE

01 June 2020

A 24-year-old man was arrested on charges of stabbing his neighbour to death late on Sunday.

S. Ashok Kumar (24), a resident of Saravana Nagar at Nallampalayam near Thudiyalur, was arrested for stabbing his friend S. Sennaiyan (42), a native of Harur in Dharmapuri district.

Police said that Sennaiyan lived in Kumar’s neighbourhood and worked in a brick kiln. Kumar went to his locality in an inebriated state around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday and picked a quarrel with his aunt’s son Rajadurai. Sennaiyan came out of his house and questioned the act. This led to a quarrel and he allegedly assaulted Kumar and Rajadurai.

Kumar took out a knife that he carried in his waist and stabbed Senniayan on chest.

Though neighbours took injured Sennaiyan to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Sennaiyan is survived by wife and four children.

Thudiyalur police arrested Kumar in the early hours of Monday. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.