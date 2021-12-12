Man held for sodomising minor boy

Coimbatore

12 December 2021 23:25 IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly sodomising a minor boy.

K. Vellaisamy of Thekkupalayam near Periyanaickenpalayam was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a 16-year-old boy.

The police said the boy’s parents worked in a brick kiln near Thudiyalur. The boy and his brother usually walk to their school from their hostel.

The accused approached him when he was on the way to the school around 9.15 a.m. on Friday.

The man allegedly promised the boy of buying him a watch and sexually assaulted him at a deserted place.

The boy managed to escape from the man and informed the incident to his teacher.

The school authorities alerted the All Women Police Station, Thudiyalur.

Vellaisamy was arrested nd remanded in judicial custody.