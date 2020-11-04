Coimbatore

Man held for shooting down elephant

A day after an elephant was found shot dead in Jawalagiri forest range, a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crime.

The elephant was found dead in a trench on Tuesday morning in Sennamalam. Four metal pellets were retrieved from the elephant’s skull during autopsy. A special team headed by the Assistant Conservator of Forest Jagdish Bakan was formed to investigate the crime and a case was registered.

On Wednesday, Muthu Mallesh, a resident of Sennamalam village in Jawalagiri, was found to have committed the crime. The man was arrested and the country-made rifle that was used to shoot down the elephant was seized.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 9:58:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-held-for-shooting-down-elephant/article33024401.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY