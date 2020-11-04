Man held for shooting down elephant

A day after an elephant was found shot dead in Jawalagiri forest range, a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crime.

The elephant was found dead in a trench on Tuesday morning in Sennamalam. Four metal pellets were retrieved from the elephant’s skull during autopsy. A special team headed by the Assistant Conservator of Forest Jagdish Bakan was formed to investigate the crime and a case was registered.

On Wednesday, Muthu Mallesh, a resident of Sennamalam village in Jawalagiri, was found to have committed the crime. The man was arrested and the country-made rifle that was used to shoot down the elephant was seized.