Man held for sexually assaulting minor in Tiruppur

Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a minor girl near Palladam on Friday.

According to the police, a 26-year-old man, who is a close relative of the 17-year-old school student, was involved in sexually assaulting the minor several times since last year whenever she came back home from the hostel for holidays.

He also threatened her not to disclose the assault to anyone, said the police. She filed a complaint with Palladam All Women Police Station on Friday, based on which the police arrested the accused and invoked the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.