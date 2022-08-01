Coimbatore

Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 01, 2022 23:31 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 23:31 IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested a 40-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl, his relative, on several occasions.

The police said P. Thangaraj of Kozhipathi near Chittoor in Palakkad district in Kerala was arrested on Saturday for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The girl initially complained about her ordeal to the Kerala police and the case was later transferred to the All Women Police Station, Thudiyalur. According to the complainant, she was sexually assaulted by the accused for over four years up to 2016, said the police.

Protest condemning arrest of teachers

A section of students from a government school near Pollachi staged a protest on Monday condemning the arrest of two teachers under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They alleged that the two science teachers were falsely implicated in the case.

