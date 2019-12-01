Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl

The Sulur police have arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl.

S. Suresh, a native of Koduvampatti in Dindigul, was arrested by the police based on a complaint filed by the parents of the 17-year-old girl. Police said that the accused and the girl were in a relationship while working together in a textile company near Sulur.

The accused was arrested for offences under Sections 5 (j) (ii) (makes the child pregnant as a consequence of sexual assault) and 5 (l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act read with a Section of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Two killed in accident

Two persons were killed in a collision involving two motorcycles near Udumalpet in Tiruppur on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Reddipatti, and Hariharan from Vallakundapuram. The accident took place at Jilebi Naicken Palayam.

Burglary attempt at temple

Unknown persons attempted to steal valuables and money from Thirumuruganathaswamy Temple at Thirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur. Police said that the burglars entered the temple by making a hole in the wall on Friday night. Investigation is on.