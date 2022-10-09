Man held for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 09, 2022 17:50 IST

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested a 39-year-old man on Saturday for sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

A 14-year-old girl from a village near Palladam had lodged a complaint at the All Women police station. According to the police, the girl's father, a daily wage earner, had sexually assaulted her in 2019, when her mother, also a daily wage worker, was not at home.

The police said that the man threatened her not to reveal it to her mother and continued to assault the minor.

On Friday, he again sexually assaulted her. The victim alerted her mother, and lodged a complaint at the police station. The police arrested the accused under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

