Man held for sexually assaulting mentally challenged woman in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 08, 2022 19:02 IST

The Coimbatore City Police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a mentally challenged woman near Vellalore on Friday.

According to the police, the 22-year-old woman, who was mentally challenged, was residing along with her family members in Vellalore.

On Friday, the victim went missing, and her family members started searching for her around the residence. She was found on the roadside near her home and told her cousin about the assault that happened.

Based on the complaint from her cousin, the All Women Police Station East registered a case against a 43-year-old man who was the victim’s neighbour. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused took her to his house and sexually assaulted her. Later, he left her on the street near her house.

The police booked him under section 376 (2) (i) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

