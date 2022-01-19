Man held for sexually assaulting eight-year-old relative

COIMBATORE

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Thudiyalur, on Tuesday arrested a man hailing from Kerala for alleged sexual assault on an eight-year-old girl, his relative’s daughter.

The police said that a 35-year-old man from Chittalancheri in Palakkad district was arrested late on Tuesday.The accused, a wall painter, had been staying in a rented house at Kovilmedu.

According to the police, the accused sexually assaulted the minor girl, a class IV student, after taking her to his residence on January 9. He allegedly threatened the girl not to reveal the assault to anyone.

He went to the girl’s house on Tuesday evening and invited her to his residence. The girl’s brothers noticed that he was trying to misbehave with her. As they started questioning, he asked their permission to marry the girl, the police said.

The brothers and other relatives thrashed him and informed the incident to the police.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the AWPS, Thudiyalur, and the accused was arrested for offences under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.He was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.