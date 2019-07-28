Man held for sexually assaulting daughter

The Thudiyalur All Women Police, on Saturday, arrested a 40-year-old man from a village near here for sexually assaulting his seven-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the accused, a construction worker, had sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions when her mother was away for work. The perpetrator landed in police custody after the girl narrated the ordeal to her class teacher, who in turn informed it to her mother.

On Saturday, the girl’s mother approached the police with a petition seeking the arrest of her husband.

The police interrogated the man in custody and he admitted to the crime.

The man was arrested for offences under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age), of the Indian Penal Code read with 5 (l) (Whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), (m) (Whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years, (n) (Whoever being a relative of the child through blood or adoption or marriage or guardianship or in foster care or having a domestic relationship with a parent of the child or who is living in the same or shared household with the child, commits penetrative sexual assault on such child) and 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.