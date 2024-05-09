ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for sexual harassment

Updated - May 09, 2024 07:02 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 07:01 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A passenger onboard the Nilgiri Superfast Express train was arrested by the Railway Police at Erode Railway Station for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger on Thrusday.

According to police, Jimrish Rajkumar (45), a junior assistant at the District Educational Office in the Nilgiris was travelling in the same coach as the woman, who was travelling with her husband from Mettupalayam to Chennai. After she raised an alarm that he had harassed her, other passengers caught him and handed him over to the police when the train entered Erode Station. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and lodged him at the district prison at Gobichettipalayam.

