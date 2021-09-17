Man held for sexual assault

NAMAKKAL

17 September 2021 23:18 IST

An elderly man was arrested by the police on Thursday for sexually assaulting a minor girl here.

According to the police, the accused is a 56-year-old man, a daily wager living at Malai Adivaramm, near Tiruchengode.

On Thursday evening, the accused had lured his five-year old niece with chocolates and took the girl to his house. The accused was reportedly in an inebriated state and sexually assaulted the minor girl.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, Tiruchengode All Women Police Station registered a case and arrested the accused.