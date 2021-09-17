Coimbatore

Man held for sexual assault

An elderly man was arrested by the police on Thursday for sexually assaulting a minor girl here.

According to the police, the accused is a 56-year-old man, a daily wager living at Malai Adivaramm, near Tiruchengode.

On Thursday evening, the accused had lured his five-year old niece with chocolates and took the girl to his house. The accused was reportedly in an inebriated state and sexually assaulted the minor girl.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, Tiruchengode All Women Police Station registered a case and arrested the accused.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 11:18:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-held-for-sexual-assault/article36526311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY