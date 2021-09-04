Man held for sexual assault

COIMBATORE

04 September 2021 23:34 IST

A 40-year-old man from Coimbatore was arrested by the police on charges of sexually assaulting his daughter, a minor girl. As per the complaint lodged by the girl, aged 17, her father sexually assaulted her for the last six years.

The police said that the man hailing from a residential area near Vadavalli was arrested on Friday.

According to the police, the girl’s mother has been taking medication for disease due to which she used to sleep for long hours even during the day.

The man sexually assaulted his daughter when his wife was asleep and in her absence. The accused continued the assault even when he along with the girl took his wife to Chennai for treatment, said the police.

The girl disclosed her ordeal to her mother on August 28 following which she lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Perur, on Friday.

The police arrested the man for offences under various Sections of the Protection of the Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before the special court for POCSO Act cases and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

Two detained under Goondas Act

Two men who were involved in chain-snatching and robberies in Coimbatore were detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Saturday.

The detainees have been identified as N. Vijay (24) from Thondamuthur road at Vadavalli and R. Manikandan (19) from Meenakshi Nagar at R.S. Puram.

A team led by Race Course inspector (investigation wing) P.S. Sujatha had arrested the duo on charges of robbing M. Suresh (37), a resident of Shankara Nagar at Vinayakapuram near Saravanampatti, of ₹ 2,000 at knife-point on Avinashi Road on August 3.

They were wanted in at least five chain-snatching cases and a robbery in city limits at the time of the arrest. The police recovered 27.5 sovereigns of chains from them.

City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor issued the detention order under the provisions of the Goondas Act which was served on them at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday.